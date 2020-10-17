Meghana Raj Remembers Husband Chiranjeevi Sarja On His Birth Anniversary; Shares Heartwarming Post

Actress Meghana Raj Sarja recently penned a heartwarming post on her late actor-husband Chiranjeevi Sarja's birth anniversary. For the unversed, Sandalwood actor Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away on June 7 at 35 due to cardiac arrest. While sharing the photo of Chiru on Instagram, Meghana captioned it as, "Happy Birthday My World! @chirusarja I LOVE YOU! Forever and Always!"

In the photo, one can see Chiranjeevi flaunting his million-dollar smile in a traditional outfit. His fans got emotional after seeing the post, and many of them expressed their love for him in the comment section. Notably, Chiranjeevi's film Shivarajuna re-released in Karnataka theatres on his birth anniversary.

Notably, Meghana Raj will soon give birth to her first child with late Chiranjeevi Sarja. A few days ago, she shared some glimpses from the baby shower ceremony, which was hosted by her family and friends. She shared a monochrome picture in which the actress can be seen posing with Chiranjeevi Sarja's cardboard cut-out. Meghana captioned the adorable picture as, "My two most special beings ❤️ this is the way u want chiru and this way it shall be ... forever and always! I LOVE YOU BABY MA ❤️."

Talking about Chiranjeevi Sarja, he had made his acting debut in 2009 with the Kannada film, Vayuputra. He had appeared in 22 films which includes some memorable movies such as Samhaara, Khaki, Sinnga, Amma I Love You, Dandam Dashagunam and so on. He was the brother of actor Dhruva Sarja and nephew of famous actor Arjun Sarja. Chiranjeevi's sudden demise shocked the entire Sandalwood industry.

Also Read : Meghana Raj Opens Up About Her Pregnancy And Late Husband Chiranjeevi Sarja

Also Read : Meghana Raj Remembers Chiranjeevi Sarja In Emotional Post, Says, 'Chiru Is A Celebration'