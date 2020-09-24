Meghana Raj Rubbishes Reports Of Giving Birth To Twins; Calls It Fake

Recently, speculations were rife that Meghana Raj has given birth to twins. Eventually, several videos and media articles had also surfaced on the internet. Though there was no official confirmation regarding the same from her or her late husband Chiranjeevi Sarja's family, a lot of fans and followers of the actress bombarded her social media handle with congratulatory messages. Well now, the actress has rubbished the rumours and speculations by taking to her Twitter handle.

Sharing a few screenshots of videos that have spread the rumour about her delivery, the actress wrote 'fake' with a smiling emoji. She was also seen calling out the YouTube channels, who photoshopped her pictures and wrote, "Ah.. YouTube videos and how well they seem to know what's happening in my life..they know things about me which even I'm unaware of!!" She also slammed the channels as she said that people should learn from them to carry out such brilliant photoshopping techniques.

In yet another tweet, the actress shared a note for her fans and requested them to not trust any videos or news regarding her and her family, unless and until confirmed by her. Meghana wrote, "Hello all...its been a while since I spoke about things. I will very soon..until then I request my fans and followers to not heed to any videos or news claiming to know facts just to gain views. INFORMATION ABOUT MYSELF OR MY FAMILY MEMBERS WILL BE DIRECTLY CONVEYED TO YOU ALL BY ME."

On a related note, Meghana Raj had confirmed the news of expecting a baby in one of her posts remembering Chiranjeevi Sarja. The duo had tied the knot in May 2018 after being in a relationship for several years. Chiranjeevi breathed his last on June 7, 2020 after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 39.

