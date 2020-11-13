Meghana Raj’s Father Hosts Cradle Ceremony For Chiranjeevi Sarja’s Son; See INSIDE Pictures

Meghana Raj's father Sundar Raj recently hosted the tottilu shastra aka the cradle ceremony for his grandson. For the unversed,the wife of late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja Meghana gave birth to a baby boy on October 22, 2020. The little munchkin's pictures had gone viral on social media. Earlier in an interview with a leading portal, Sundar Raj even revealed that he fondly calls his grandfather 'Chintu'.

Coming back to the cradle ceremony, Meghana Raj Sarja looked beautiful in a pink salwar kameez. Since it was the first big function at her house after the birth of her son, the actress revealed that the cradle was specially made by artisans from Dharwad. The cradle has inscriptions of young Lord Krishna and it weighs 25 kgs. Notably, it costs over Rs 1 lakh.

While interacting with the media, Meghana Raj thanked her family for being the biggest support through this phase of her life. She even got emotional and thanked her extended family from the media. In the ceremony, the guests were treated with a staple South Indian food which included many of Meghana's favourites.

Earlier, Chiranjeevi's brother-actor Dhruva Sarja's photo with a silver crib had gone viral on social media. He has reportedly bought the beautiful crib at Rs 10 lakh for his newborn nephew. We must say that Sarja family is very much happy with the new person's arrival.

After all, they have been through the most tragic phase of their lives. For the unversed, actor Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away on June 7, 2020, due to cardiac arrest. He was 39. Now, after this ceremony, Chiru fans are eagerly waiting to know the actual name of his son.

