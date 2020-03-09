Nayanthara To Star Opposite Darshan In Raja Veera Madakari Nayaka?

According to the latest industry grapevine, Nayanthara may soon be returning to Sandalwood. The actress in all likelihood with star opposite Challenging star Darshan in his upcoming historical drama Raja Veera Madakari Nayaka. The magnum opus directed by Rajendra Singh Babu is inspired by a historical novel by BL Venu and is based on the life of the last ruler of Chitradurga.

For the unversed, Nayanthara had made her Sandalwood debut opposite Real star Upendra in 2010’s Super. However, the makers of Raja Veera Madakari Nayaka have remained tight-lipped about the development. But the aforementioned news is definitely going to raise the expectations among the audiences.

It must also be recollected that Sandalwood star Ramya was previously said to be considered for the coveted part. However, a source close to the development has added that the team has approached more than a couple of heroines and that the final decision regarding the female lead will be announced very soon.

In the meantime, the cast and crew of the film were supposed to head to Ramoji film city in Hyderabad for their next shoot schedule. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, the producers have now postponed the shoot to April-end. The movie will also star actress Sumalatha Ambareesh in the role of Darshan’s mother.

The music of the highly anticipated Sandalwood biggie will be composed by Hamsalekha. Produced by Rockline Venkatesh, the film will be shot in various cities including Bangalore, Chitradurga, Mumbai, and Hyderabad.

ALSO READ: Nayanthara's Remuneration For Annaatthe: Has The Actress Slashed Her Fee For Rajinikanth Starrer?

ALSO READ: Roberrt: Darshan And Asha Bhat To Shoot For A Romantic Number In Kutch