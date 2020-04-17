Nikhil Gowda, Son Of Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy Gets Hitched Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Actor Nikhil Gowda, son of former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, has got married to Revathi on Friday morning amid Coronavirus lockdown. The duo tied the knot in a low-key event at a farmhouse in Kethaganahalli, near Bengaluru on Friday, April 17. The wedding ceremony happened in the presence of family members and close relatives.

The pictures of Nikhil and Revathi's wedding and pre-wedding rituals are becoming viral on social media. The couple tied the knot at 9:30 am and around 60 to 70 people graced the ceremony. After the wedding, Nikhil's family will come back to their residence at around 12 pm. Nikhil Gowda and Revathi got married as per the Gowda's custom. But despite having a big wedding, they didn't allow media to cover their affair.

Talking about Revathi, she has done Masters in Computer Application. She is the grandniece of Vijayanagara MLA M Krishnappa. Her father Manju is into real estate business.

Earlier, Nikhil's father and former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy wanted to have a grand wedding at Ramanagara district. However, due to the Coronavirus lockdown, the venue and plans had to be changed. The politician told media, "The wedding of my son had been fixed in Ramanagara on April 17. It was planned in a big way. Because of the guidelines due to the virus given by the government and the WHO, it has to be scaled down. Even keeping the family members - my siblings and their families - that (the gathering) comes to 60, 70 (invitees)."

HD Kumaraswamy apologized to his party workers and well-wishers for not inviting them to his son's wedding. He said, "I once again request my well-wishers with folded hands, with pain and apologies - although I wanted to invite you all, these unavoidable circumstances mean it has to be limited and at home. Please forgive me, please don't flout the rules, send them good wishes from home on Friday morning."

However, HD Kumaraswamy ensured that he will throw a grand reception party in Ramanagar once the situation gets under control.