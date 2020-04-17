Nikhil Gowda Wedding: HD Kumaraswamy & Son Get Bashed By Netizens For Breaking COVID-19 Safety Norms

Nikhil Gowda, son of former Karnataka Chief Minister, got married to Revathi on Friday morning amid the Coronavirus lockdown. The politician's son tied the knot in a low-key event at a farmhouse in Kethiganahalli, near Bengaluru. After the wedding, pictures of the newlywed bride and groom went viral on social media. However, the Kumaraswamy dad and son are now getting bashed by netizens for breaking COVID-19 safety norms.

After seeing Nikhil Gowda and Revathi's wedding pictures on social media, Twitterati started trolling the family for not maintaining social distancing in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. Netizens are wondering how they got permission for a wedding ceremony amid this lockdown.

Check out the Twitter reactions here:

While the entire nation is locked down,

Here we have our Ex MP candidate #Nikhilkumaraswamy (S/o Former CM Kumaraswamy & Grand S/o Former PM Devegowda ) Shamelessly celebrating his Marriage Ceremony.

What a Responsible Political Family :)

VVIP culture zindabad#LockdownMurdabad — Devanjan Bose (@Devanjan_Bose) April 17, 2020

#Nikhilkumaraswamy #HDKumaraswamy #HDDevegowda I hope u all are responsible citizens of our country.



People now will question @CMofKarnataka for not allowing their ceremonies to be held. Come on u cannot be PARTIAL to the people of #Karnataka — Chetan Shastry (@ChetanShastry) April 17, 2020

Nikhil Kumarswamy marriage. Wasn't it supposed to be a strict lockdown with no permission for any public gatherings or affairs.? Many number of vendors would have participated from flower decorators, Pujaris, chefs ,guests....What's the action? @publictvnews #Nikhilkumaraswamy — Vandana Kulkarni (@Vandana_Desh) April 17, 2020

#Nikhilkumaraswamy After all,he is the GRANDSON of the so called GOM of Karnataka Politics. So he and the CLAN are above all NORMS & REGULATIONS. @DrJwalaG @hd_kumaraswamy @H_D_Devegowda PIP PIP Toodle-OO,Tinkerty Tonk pic.twitter.com/9m3RdHA0M8 — Anand K.Vajapeyam (@vajapeyam) April 17, 2020

On a related note, India has reported 13,495 COVID-19 positive cases while 448 people lost their lives till now. In the wake of the growing number of cases, the Indian government has extended the lockdown till May 3.

Also Read : Nikhil Gowda, Son Of Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy Gets Hitched Amid Coronavirus Lockdown