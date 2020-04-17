    For Quick Alerts
      Nikhil Gowda Wedding: HD Kumaraswamy & Son Get Bashed By Netizens For Breaking COVID-19 Safety Norms

      Nikhil Gowda, son of former Karnataka Chief Minister, got married to Revathi on Friday morning amid the Coronavirus lockdown. The politician's son tied the knot in a low-key event at a farmhouse in Kethiganahalli, near Bengaluru. After the wedding, pictures of the newlywed bride and groom went viral on social media. However, the Kumaraswamy dad and son are now getting bashed by netizens for breaking COVID-19 safety norms.

      Nikhil Gowda and Revathi wedding picture

      After seeing Nikhil Gowda and Revathi's wedding pictures on social media, Twitterati started trolling the family for not maintaining social distancing in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. Netizens are wondering how they got permission for a wedding ceremony amid this lockdown.

      Check out the Twitter reactions here:

      On a related note, India has reported 13,495 COVID-19 positive cases while 448 people lost their lives till now. In the wake of the growing number of cases, the Indian government has extended the lockdown till May 3.

      Story first published: Friday, April 17, 2020, 17:11 [IST]
