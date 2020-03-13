Nikhil Kumaraswamy And Revathi's Wedding Venue To Be Changed Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

It was announced a while back that actor Nikhil Kumaraswamy and fiancé Revathi will be tying the knot on 17 April. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, the duo’s wedding venue is rumored to have changed as a health and safety measure.

For the uninitiated, Nikhil Kumaraswamy is the son of former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy. The high-profile wedding was being mounted on a grand scale with his father’s entire constituency being invited at an open venue in the Ramanagara district. The nuptials will also see many big wigs from the film industry and political arena in attendance.

But the latest media reports suggest that the Gowda family has decided to change the venue of the grand wedding, and in all likelihood will now take place at the famous Palace Grounds in Bangalore. However, an official confirmation regarding the same is keenly awaited from the family’s end. It must be recollected that Nikhil Kumaraswamy got engaged to Revathi in a private ceremony on February 11. Revathi is the grand-niece of former Karnataka housing minister M Krishnappa.

Nikhil’s father Kumaraswamy had announced the wedding date at the engagement and had stated, "Though Hassan is my birthplace, Ramanagara gave me political birth. Nikhil's wedding is the only auspicious ceremony in my family. It is my desire to invite and serve food for the people of Ramanagara and Mandya districts." (sic)

ALSO READ: Nikhil Kumaraswamy Next Film Is Titled Ashwarangam, To Be Directed By AP Arjun

ALSO READ: Kashmira Pardeshi To Make Her Kannada Film Debut Opposite Nikhil Kumaraswamy?