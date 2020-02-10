Nikhil Kumaraswamy Gets Engaged To Revathi In A Grand Ceremony In Bengaluru

Actor Nikhil Kumaraswamy got engaged to Revathi in a private ceremony on Sunday. The grand celebration was held at Taj West End near Bangalore Turf Club and was reportedly attended by 6,000 guests.

The ceremony also witnessed flower decorations being sourced from all over the state. Revathi and Nikhil were seen sporting colour coordinated saree and sherwani of gold and cream hues. The couple exchanged the traditional rose and jasmine garlands followed by the engagement rings. This was accompanied by the engaged duo seeking blessings from their elders in the family.

For the uninitiated, Nikhil Kumaraswamy is the son of former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and the grandson of former Prime Minister of India, H.D. Deve Gowda. Nikhil’s soon to be bride Revathi is the grand-niece of former Karnataka housing minister M Krishnappa.

Nikhil too, for a brief period of time, had entered politics and contested the Lok Sabha elections from the Mandya district in the summer of 2019. But after having lost the public mandate to Sumalatha Ambareesh, he decided to re-focus on his acting career in 2020. Nikhil has now announced a slew of new projects and has already commenced shooting for Vijay Kumar Konda in a yet-untitled sports drama. The biggie is being produced by Lahari Production in association with Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.

The grand ceremony consisted of a slew of Sandalwood celebrities and politicians from the state in attendance including the Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa, former ministers DK Shivakumar, KJ George and G Parameshwara among others.

Nikhil’s father Kumaraswamy has now announced that the wedding will be held in the month of April and added, "Though Hassan is my birthplace, Ramanagara gave me political birth. Nikhil's wedding is the only auspicious ceremony in my family. It is my desire to invite and serve food for the people of Ramanagara and Mandya districts." (sic)

