Nikhil Kumaraswamy Next Film Is Titled Ashwarangam, To Be Directed By AP Arjun

According to a few media reports doing the rounds in Sandalwood, Nikhil Kumaraswamy will be joining hands with director AP Arjun. The actor will be producing the film under his banner NK Entertainments and will be titled Ashwarangam.

A source close to the development has revealed that the shooting of the film will commence after Nikhil’s wedding in April. The movie will be shot in a single 90-day schedule. However, more details about the story and the cast of the film are expected to be shared soon.

For the uninitiated, AP Arjun is currently busy with his next directorial Adhuri Lover starring Viraat and Sanjana Anand. On the other hand, Nikhil Kumaraswamy is busy with Tollywood director Vijay Kumar Konda’s yet-untitled sports drama that’s being jointly produced by Lahari Music and T Series. The actor has also confirmed to be doing director S Krishna’s next film in quick succession. The makers are also planning on releasing it in Telugu. Plans are on to release the film in Telugu as well.

In the meantime, there are also a few rumours flouting that Nikhil will be working with his Kurukshetra producer Muni Ratna very soon. The duo is said to be planning on coming together for an action entertainer that will see Nikhil play a cop for the very first time on the big screen.

