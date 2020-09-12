Nikhil Kumaraswamy Starrer Sports-Based Film Gets Named As Rider, First Look Poster Released!

It must be recollected that a few months back, it was reported that Nikhil Kumaraswamy will be collaborating with Tollywood director Vijay Kumar Konda for a sports-based film with an interesting narrative. And now, the makers have named the film as Rider and have released the first look and motion poster of the film.

Nikhil too took to his twitter account to present the poster along with the link to the motion poster of the film. Rider will have Kashmira Pardeshi as the female lead and is being jointly produced by Lahari Music and T-Series. It also stars Sampada Hulivana, Dattanna, Achyuth Kumar, Chikkanna and Shivraj KR Pete in supporting roles.

The big-ticket happened to go on floors at the beginning of the year. However, due to the COVID-19 crisis and lockdown, the shooting had to be halted. The team has around 32 more days of shoot left and are planning on resuming filming soon.

In an earlier interview with Cinema Express, Nikhil spoke about the film and had said, “It is a light-hearted story, and it’s been more than 10-15 years since we were treated to such a subject. Vijay Kumar Konda’s entertainer comes with a lot of commercial aspects." Rider marks the foray of director Vijay Kumar Konda into the Kannada film industry. He has previously helmed Telugu films like Oka Laila Kosam and Gunde Jaari Gallanthayyinde.

Check out the action-packed motion poster below:

ALSO READ: AP Arjun On His Next With Nikhil Kumaraswamy: I’m Halfway Through My Script For The Film

ALSO READ: Phantom First Look: Kiccha Sudeep As Vikranth Rona Welcomes You To 'The World Of Phantom’