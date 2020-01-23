Nikhil Kumaraswamy To Focus On His Acting Career In 2020, Announces A String Of Projects

Nikhil Kumaraswamy is back to focusing on his acting career in 2020. The actor had confirmed a while back that he would be collaborating with director Vijay Kumar Konda in a yet-untitled next film. Nikhil recently celebrated his birthday on Wednesday and took the opportunity to announce his line-up of movies for the year.

The young actor will first commence shooting for Vijay Kumar Konda’s bilingual movie from January 30. The said project is being produced by Lahari Music and T-Series and will be made in Kannada and Telugu languages. He is also teaming up with Ambari director AP Arjun. The movie is currently in the scripting stage and will be officially launched in June.

Nikhil will also be reuniting with producer Muniratna after the blockbuster success of Kurukshetra. The mythological drama comprised of an ensemble cast and was one of the biggest successes of 2019. The details of the new project with Muniratna are yet to be revealed. However, some sources suggest that the film will be a cop-based story.

For the uninitiated, Nikhil Kumaraswamy debuted with Jaguar and was last seen in Seetharama Kalyana opposite Rachita Ram. The young actor had later put his acting career on hold to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Mandya district in the summer of 2019. After having lost the public mandate, he seems to be focussing on his acting career again.

ALSO READ: Nikhil Kumaraswamy To Star In Director Vijay Kumar Konda’s Yet Untitled Bilingual Film

ALSO READ: Rachita Ram To Star In A Women-Centric Film To Be Directed By Vijay Gowda?