No Release Date Fixed For Darshan Starrer Roberrt As Of Yet, Reveals Director Tharun Sudhir

Challenging star Darshan will surprise his fans by releasing a new poster of his highly anticipated film Roberrt on the occasion of Ramzan, on May 25. For the unversed, the makers have previously unveiled new posters, songs, and teaser of the action entertainer on different festive occasions.

Meanwhile, a few media reports had speculated that the Sandalwood biggie, after having missed its Good Friday holiday release (April 9) date due to COVID-19 lockdown, may now arrive on another August 15, Independence day. However, director Tharun Kishore Sudhir has put the release date rumours to rest by confirming that the team is yet to take a call.

Sudhir said, “We are not aware of when the theatres will open. Secondly, the lifestyle of people should get back to normal, and that’s when they will come to theatres. We will then decide on the release date.”

The director added that mass entertainer was also offered a whopping price for a direct OTT platform release but the production house has refused it and will wait and release it in theatres only. He says, “Roberrt is a film, which should be celebrated, and we will wait for the audience to come out of the fear around COVID, and enjoy the movie-going experience with their family.”

Produced by Umapathy Films, Roberrt is one of the biggest Kannada films of this year. The action entertainer has already created massive buzz and will have Darshan appearing in two shades. It also marks the Sandalwood debut of actress Asha Bhat and features Jagapathi Babu as the antagonist and Vinod Prabhakar, Sonal Monteiro, Ravi Kishan, Shivaraj K R Pete, Chikkanna, and Dharamanna Kadur in pivotal roles.

