Pictures: Niveditha Gowda And Chandan Shetty Dazzle At Their Wedding Reception!
Ex-Bigg Boss contestants Niveditha Gowda and Chandan Shetty hosted a reception the night before their wedding. The couple looked absolutely stunning in their colour coordinated outfits, and the guests simply couldn't take their eyes off them. Check out Chandan and Niveditha's reception pictures.
Niveditha And Chandan Twin In Maroon
Niveditha wore a sparkling maroon ball gown, with a matching veil for the special night, looking like a real doll. Her fiancé Chandan twinned with her in a maroon and black brocade suit.
Puneeth Rajkumar Wishes The Happy Couple
The reception was a super glamorous event which saw many celebrities from the Kannada entertainment industry. Puneeth Rajkumar graced the reception and wished the couple.
A Fairytale Love Story
Chandan and Niveditha hit it off when they were contestants on season 5 of Bigg Boss Kannada hosted by Sudeep. However, their relationship blossomed from friendship to love only after they left the show. The couple exchanged rings in October 2019.
Chandan And Niveditha To Tie The Knot In Mysore
The two will be tying the knot tomorrow morning (February 26) at a large convention hall in Mysore. Over 5000 guests, including the who's who of Kannada film industry, are expected to attend the ceremony.
Radiating Love And Happiness
The gorgeous couple radiated love and happiness on the night of their wedding reception.
