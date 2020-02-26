    For Quick Alerts
      Pictures: Niveditha Gowda And Chandan Shetty Dazzle At Their Wedding Reception!

      By
      |

      Ex-Bigg Boss contestants Niveditha Gowda and Chandan Shetty hosted a reception the night before their wedding. The couple looked absolutely stunning in their colour coordinated outfits, and the guests simply couldn't take their eyes off them. Check out Chandan and Niveditha's reception pictures.

      Niveditha And Chandan Twin In Maroon

      Niveditha And Chandan Twin In Maroon

      Niveditha wore a sparkling maroon ball gown, with a matching veil for the special night, looking like a real doll. Her fiancé Chandan twinned with her in a maroon and black brocade suit.

      Puneeth Rajkumar Wishes The Happy Couple

      Puneeth Rajkumar Wishes The Happy Couple

      The reception was a super glamorous event which saw many celebrities from the Kannada entertainment industry. Puneeth Rajkumar graced the reception and wished the couple.

      A Fairytale Love Story

      A Fairytale Love Story

      Chandan and Niveditha hit it off when they were contestants on season 5 of Bigg Boss Kannada hosted by Sudeep. However, their relationship blossomed from friendship to love only after they left the show. The couple exchanged rings in October 2019.

      Chandan And Niveditha To Tie The Knot In Mysore

      Chandan And Niveditha To Tie The Knot In Mysore

      The two will be tying the knot tomorrow morning (February 26) at a large convention hall in Mysore. Over 5000 guests, including the who's who of Kannada film industry, are expected to attend the ceremony.

      Radiating Love And Happiness

      Radiating Love And Happiness

      The gorgeous couple radiated love and happiness on the night of their wedding reception.

      (Pictures Taken From Twitter)

