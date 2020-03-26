Post-Avane Srimannarayana, Rakshit Shetty Starrer 777 Charlie To Have A Pan-India Release

Rakshit Shetty, post the success of Avane Srimannarayana, is currently working on his next silver screen outing titled 777 Charlie. Produced by JS Gupta, the road trip movie centers around Rakshit’s character and his canine buddy named Charlie. It also stars actress Sangeetha Sringeri and Dharmanna Kadur in the other main roles.

And now, the director of 777 Charlie, Kiranraj K has officially confirmed that highly awaited Sandalwood biggie will see a pan-India release. The makers have planned on unveiling their labour of love by simultaneously dubbing and releasing it in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi respectively.

Kiranraj said “While we are working on the re-recording of the portions that have been completed for the Kannada version, we are also busy writing the lyrics of the songs for all the other four languages. The singers will be finalized later, before which we will have the track singers rendering their voice for the songs. We are also in the process of writing the dialogues for the dubbed versions.”

He went on to add, “All this is being done by the team in the comfort of their homes, communicating over the phone, and relying on their computers.” For the uninitiated, the cast and crew recently wrapped up a large outdoor schedule in Gujarat, Punjab, and Rajasthan. However, due to the outbreak of coronavirus disease, the film is now facing difficulty in canning its climax.

The director revealed, “I was just left with a month-long shooting schedule to complete, and the final stretch was supposed to start from this week and last till April-end. I can’t compromise on the climax, which needs a snow backdrop. That is something which will be available to us only till the next one-and-a-half months. With the postponement of the shoot, I am cracking my brain. I am also in the process of finding an alternative solution, in case I can’t shoot at the planned places at the stipulated time.”

