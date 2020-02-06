Post Kotigobba 3 And Bigg Boss Kannada 7, Sudeep Starrer Phantom To Go On Floors Next Week

Kiccha Sudeep has recently wrapped up hosting Bigg Boss Season 7 and is looking forward to the release on Kotigobba 3 this summer. The Sandalwood superstar, in the meantime, has decided to jump right into his next film. Sudeep who recently completed 25 years as a leading man in the industry is all set to commence shooting for his next film titled Phantom.

The movie will be directed by Anup Bhandari and produced Manjunath Gowda. The highly anticipated project has already been creating a lot of buzz amongst the trade circuit. It marks the first collaboration between Sudeep and ace filmmaker Anup Bhandari. The Sandalwood biggie will also feature Rangitaranga star Nirup Bhandari.

According to a few media reports, Tollywood star Samantha Akkineni is being considered for the leading lady’s role. However, an official announcement regarding the female lead and the remaining cast is being awaited from the makers. The team is currently busy with the pre-production for the film. They plan on shooting with the leading man first starting next week.

On the work front, Sudeep was last seen on screen as the villain in Salman Khan's Dabangg 3. The actor also recently unveiled the first look motion poster of his next release Kotigobba 3 and received praises from all quarters for his uber-stylish look.

Kotigobba 3 is directed by Shiva Karthik and stars Madonna Sebastian and Shraddha Das as the female leads opposite Sudeep. Produced by Surappa Babu, the film also features Aftab Shivdasani, Ravi Shankar and Tabla Nani in pivotal roles.

