Prajwal Devaraj And Nishvika Naidu Starrer Gentleman Remake Rights Are Already In Demand

Prajwal Devaraj starrer Kannada movie Gentleman is all set to hit the silver screens on January 31. The highly anticipated Sandalwood biggie is receiving a lot of pre-release buzz. The makers have now confirmed that they are receiving a lot of offers with offers for its remake in Tamil, and Telugu.

The trailer of the film was recently to rave reviews and applause from the audiences. The storyline and concept of the film seem to have caught the attention of other filmmakers. Actor Saikumar and Simbu’s manager Sonder have already enquired with the producer Guru Deshpande for its remake rights.

Speaking about the same, Gurudeshpande stated, “Saikumar sir said he was impressed by the trailer and the unique concept. He will be coming after Sankranthi to discuss the remake in Telugu. I was told that there is a Tamil film by Vishal in which the protagonist goes to sleep whenever he is in shock. But our story is about a person who sleeps for 18 hours a day. The story is woven around mafia, and the Tamil filmmakers have found the thriller aspect special, which is why they have approached us.”

He went on to add, “Other filmmakers have also shown interest and a final call will be taken after we hold discussions with the producers and distributors.” The Prajwal Devaraj and Nishvika Naidu starrer brings to fore the subject of the drug Menafar that’s used in trafficking women’s egg.

Gentleman is directed by Jabesh Kumar and stars Sanchari Vijay in a pivotal role. The music for the film has been composed by Ajaneesh B Loknath and the cinematography is rendered by Sudhakar Shetty.

