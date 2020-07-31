Prajwal Devaraj Opens Up About His COVID-19 Break And Upcoming Film Projects

Prajwal Devaraj who is usually seen juggling a number of film projects at a time was forced to take a break from work due to the COVID-19 lockdown that was first announced in March. The actor in a recent interview with the Times of India revealed that he did enjoy the unexpected break for about two months but is now raring to get back to work.

Prajwal revealed, “I used to dabble with art during my childhood. I loved to sketch and paint some of my favourite things, like Pokemon, for instance. I'd replicate the pictures on Pokemon cards. I've not learnt painting or drawing formally. It was during the lockdown time, when I was searching for things to keep myself occupied, that I began revisiting this hobby. Painting was like meditation and helped me rejuvenate myself. I'd do a couple of paintings every week.”

He added, “I have over a dozen paintings. My father is very excited that I've been painting. He's even got them framed. More than displaying them at an exhibition, I'd love to sell them for a good cause if some such opportunity comes my way.”

On being quizzed about the impact of COVID-19 crisis on his upcoming films, the actor said, “I was nearly done with the making of Inspector Vikram, we had just one song left. Arjun Gowda was completely done. Ramnarayan's film had some songs and scenes left to be filmed. The sudden break made it tough, as we had meticulously planned the schedules of each of the films. I'm sure everyone in the film industry has been inconvenienced the same way. I'm happy that the seniors are getting together to bring the industry back to its feet. I want to get back to work.”

