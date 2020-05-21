Prashanth Neel Expresses His Love For Kannada Movies And Audience

Of lately, Prashanth Neel announced teaming up with Telugu Superstar Jr NTR. The KGF director declared the big news on Tollywood's Young Tiger's Birthday. Being a successful Kannada director, the announcement puzzled many. A few of Prashanth's fans even took to social media to express their disappointment with the decision of the director to helm a Telugu project.

Well, responding to the speculations of the Kannada audience, the director said, "It is Kannada people who helped me earn a name in the industry. Kannada is in my DNA. Right now, I can't confirm on future projects as my attention is completely on KGF: Chapter 2. But I assure that every film I make will be a Kannada movie."

The #NTR31 project will start rolling after Jr NTR wraps up RRR and Trivikram Srinivas' yet-to-be-titled film, tentatively titled #NTR30. As per reports, the movie will be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers with a mammoth budget of Rs 150 crore.

Coming back to Prashanth Neel, the director is currently busy with the post-production work of KGF: Chapter 2. He has completed the editing, and is now working on re-recording of the film with music composer Ravi Basrur. Earlier, there were reports that the movie's satellite rights have been sold to a television channel for a record amount of Rs 12 crore. Though it is not known which channel has procured the rights, the news has gone viral on social media. However, an official announcement about the same is awaited by fans.

Releasing in five different languages- Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, the action thriller will also feature Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles. Bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under his banner Homable Films, KGF Chapter 2 is slated to release on October 23 at the theatres.

