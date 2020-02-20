    For Quick Alerts
      Priya Anand Opens Up About Starring Opposite Shivrajkumar In Ravi Arasu’s RDX

      Priya Anand who made her Sandalwood debut in Raajakumara is all set to star in her third Kannada film. The actress will soon be seen opposite Shivarajkumar in Ravi Arasu’s RDX. Priya, in a recent interview, shared her excitement about the project and said, “In my career, I have been very fortunate to pick up a lot of languages, and if I do one or two more Kannada films, I will be able to dub for myself. This is something I am looking forward to.”

      She went on to add, “After making my debut alongside such a big star (Puneeth Rajkumar) and a reputed production house in Raajakumara, I always had a special space for Sandalwood in my heart. Even in RDX, I will be associating with Sathya Jyothi Films, one of the most prestigious production houses, and a sensible director Ravi Arasu.”

      On being quizzed about sharing screen space with Shivarajkumar for the first time, Priya replied, “I am so looking forward to working with Shivanna, and feel it is an honour. I have heard wonderful things about him. I met the actor at the Raajakumara audio launch and was amazed to experience his humility. He is also such a good dancer.”

      RDX is being mounted on a grand scale. The dialogues for the film will be penned by Chandramouli and the music will be composed by Charan Raj. The makers have also on-boarded cinematographer M Saravanan and action director Rajasekar for the project. The highly-anticipated biggie marks director Ravi Arasu’s third collaboration with Shivarajkumar after Eetti and Ayngaran.

      Story first published: Thursday, February 20, 2020, 22:34 [IST]
