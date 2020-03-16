Yuvarathnaa Star Puneeth Rajkumar Cancels Birthday Celebrations With Fans Over Coronavirus Scare

Puneeth Rajkumar is all set to ring in his 44th birthday tomorrow on March 17. The power star is known to organize a grand celebration each year at his residence. He participates in a meet and greet session with fans who travel from across the state to wish him each year. However, Puneeth has now confirmed that there won’t be any grand celebrations for his birthday this year. The actor's decision comes in the wake of the growing Coronavirus outbreak scare.

Puneeth took to social media and uploaded a video message for his ardent fans. He advised them against traveling for his big day. He also requested them to keep the celebrations extremely low key as a safety and precautionary measure. He added, “Health is the utmost priority at these times and I do not want any of you to risk your health. I request all of you to not travel from across the state. Let us respect the government’s directive to not have large gatherings in the state. I'm grateful for all of your love and blessings.”

In the meantime, the makers of Appu’s next Yuvarathnaa have decided to drop a dialogue teaser today as a birthday gift for the fans. The much-awaited teaser of Puneeth’s highly anticipated Sandalwood biggie will be released online on the eve of his birthday. Yuvarathnaa is the actors’ first release of 2020 and has been in the making for quite some time now.

A few days ago, the official Twitter handle of the production house- Hombale Films confirmed the same and wrote, “The birthday celebrations start early. A power-packed dialogue teaser from #Yuvarathnaa for all the Powerstar @PuneethRajkumar fans on March 16th. Stay tuned to @hombalefilms for more updates. #HBDPowerstar #YuvaratnaaDialogueTeaser." (sic)

ALSO READ: COVID 19: Puneeth Rajkumar’s Yuvarathnaa & Other Sandalwood Films Call Off Abroad Shooting Schedules

ALSO READ: Mayabazar 2016 Movie Leaked On Kannada Rockers, Producer Puneeth Rajkumar Files Police Complaint