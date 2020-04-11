Puneeth Rajkumar Is All Set To Bankroll Likshith Shetty Starrer Next Titled Family Pack

Puneeth Rajkumar became his journey as a producer with the super successful Kaavaludaari. He followed it up with the recently released crime-comedy Mayabazar 2016. The Power star of Sandalwood has now decided to bankroll another film under his banner PRK Productions.

The project titled Family Pack will be directed by Arjun Kumar S has Likshith Shetty in the lead role. For the unversed, the director-actor had previously collaborated on Sankashta Kara Ganapathi.

The new venture will also star Amrutha Iyer as the female lead opposite Likshith. It will also feature Deshraj Rai, Rangayana Raghu, Achyuth Kumar, Dattanna, and Tilak in pivotal roles. The music for the entertainer will be rendered by Guru Kiran.

In the meantime, Puneeth will next be seen on screen in the much-awaited Yuvarathnaa directed by Santosh Ananddram. The Sandalwood biggie was initially all set to hit the silver screen in April. But the makers had to postpone the film’s release due to the COVID-19 outbreak and nationwide lockdown.

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films, Yuvarathnaa will also feature Sayyeshaa as the female lead and Dhananjay as the antagonist along with Radhika Sarath Kumar in a pivotal role.

