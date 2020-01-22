Puneeth Rajkumar Is All Set To Enthral The Audiences With A ‘Power’ Packed 2020

Power star Puneeth Rajkumar’s fans are in for a treat in 2020. The actor will soon be seen in the keenly awaited Yuvarathnaa in April followed by director Chethan Kumar’s James. The superstar of Sandalwood has now announced his third film for the year. Puneeth will be starring in a yet-untitled commercial entertainer to be directed by Sathya Prakash. The movie will be made under the Vajreshwari Combines banner. The actor recently opened up about his big releases for 2020.

Speaking about Yuvarathnaa, Puneet said, “The entire team had thought that the process would get over fast, but unfortunately it has got pulled a little longer. All of us have put in a lot of quality work in this film -- whether it is the screenplay, the director’s work, dialogues or acting - and in the end, we are trying to put together a good film. Yuvarathnaa is going to be a socially responsible film.”

On being quizzed if James has any connection to the 'Bond’ series, the actor replied, “It is going to be a different film and has nothing to do with the Bond series at all. However, the title has something to do with the film. I wouldn’t say it will be an experimental film, or if I will be doing something different, though there is a lot of acceptance by the audience for something out of the box. However, we are trying to come up with something unique, in terms of presentation, scenes, and songs, and it is going to be a commercial package.”

Finally, he concluded by talking about his production venture Maya Bazaar directed by Radhakrishna Reddy. Puneeth added, “There are some excellent actors in the film, including Prakash Raj, Sadhu Kokila, Raj B Shetty, Vasishta Simha, and Chaitra Rao and all of them have got involved in a big way. The talented young director, Radhakrishna Reddy, has done a good job. Hopefully, people will like the film. We recently released a song from the film’s album, which features me in a special track that is sung by SP Balasubrahmanyam.”

