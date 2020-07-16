    For Quick Alerts
      Puneeth Rajkumar On Theatrical Versus OTT Release: Watching Films In Theatres Will Never Fade

      After Mayabazar 2016, Puneeth Rajkumar is currently backing Pannaga Bharana’s upcoming laugh riot titled French Biryani. The Danish Sait starrer along with LAW starring Ragini Prajwal mark PRK Productions’ foray onto the streaming platform. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about the OTT medium and the importance of moving forward with changing times.

      Puneeth said, "Digital has strengthened its presence over the past three to four years. Also, from our industry, I am not the first who is taking this route. Having said that, I am sure that despite various new avenues coming up, the celebration of watching films in theatres will never go down. However, at this point of time, we had something to offer, and there was this platform like Amazon, which was ready to facilitate a direct-to-OTT release of both Law and French Biriyani.”

      He went on to add, "We all believe in good cinema. Since we are into films, it is our job to update ourselves, as well as on what’s happening on the technology front. It is just that the streaming platform gives an option for people to select and watch."

      The 45-year-old actor who will next be seen in Santhosh Ananddram’s much-awaited Yuvarathnaa concluded by stating, "With time, cinema viewing experience might change, but theatres have their charm, and it’s here to stay and celebrate. On OTT, we can watch movies or series anytime, anywhere and at our convenience in the comfort of their homes."

      Story first published: Thursday, July 16, 2020, 23:13 [IST]
