Puneeth Rajkumar Opens Up About His Career And Upcoming Film Yuvarathnaa

Puneeth Rajkumar who recently celebrated his birthday is overwhelmed by the response garnered by the dialogue teaser of his upcoming film Yuvarathnaa. The actor in a recent interview with TNIE spoke at length about his career and Santhosh Ananddram’s film.

Puneeth first opened up about his decision to celebrate his birthday in a low-key manner. He said, “For the past 17-18 years, I have celebrated the occasion with my fans. However, it’s a time when all of us have to support the government, and we had to take a call. It’s for our safety. It is better to follow the rules and regulations and hopes things will settle soon. Of course, more celebrations will come.”

Speaking about his journey as a leading man in the movies, the Jackie star added, “I will remain a hero till I have good energy, and for as long as I can look young. After that, I will have to be accepted as an actor. This is a career where we never feel complete, and that’s a blessing as an actor. We don’t have a retirement age. This is a place where we learn every day. Whether the director is much younger or older than you, they try to teach you something. That’s how I enjoy this job as an actor.”

Puneeth concluded by sharing about his upcoming film and said, “Yuvarathnaa comes with a huge cast, and we are definitely out to give a good product. The shooting of a song had to be cancelled due to unavoidable circumstances. The virus outbreak did not allow us to proceed as per the schedule and that has pushed things a little further.” (sic)

For the uninitiated, Appu’s fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of the film. The teaser of Yuvarathnaa has generated major buzz among the audiences. The film also stars Dhananjay, Sayyeshaa, Prakash Raj and Radhika Sarath Kumar. The music for the Sandalwood biggie has been composed by S Thaman.

ALSO READ: Puneeth Rajkumar Starrer Yuvarathnaa Dialogue Teaser Released, Twitter Gives A Massive Thumbs Up!

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Puneeth Rajkumar: Throwback To Power Star’s Five Unforgettable Silver Screen Outings