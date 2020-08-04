Puneeth Rajkumar Opens Up About Yuvarathnaa, His Favourite Actors & More In A Live Session

Puneeth Rajkumar recently answered an array of questions of his fans and followers in a live online session. The power star also spoke about how he spent his time during the lockdown. He said, "I haven't been shooting nor I have gone out. During this time, I learnt to cook a bit. I also would read books and catch up on films and series online. However, once the lockdown was relaxed a bit, I did go for cycling."

On being quizzed about his favourite actors and dancing inspiration, Puneeth revealed, "Among the Hollywood actors, I like Sylvester Stallone, Tom Hanks, Jackie Chan, Arnold Schwarzenegger among others. However, Michael Jackson has always been my inspiration when it comes to dancing."

Appu took the opportunity to thank his fans and followers for their love and appreciation they showered on his recent production ventures that went straight to streaming on Amazon Prime Video. "It has been really great to see the kind of love you have given these two films. I thank everyone for their support, especially those who have been enjoying French Biriyani. All of you showered love and appreciated the Bengaluru Song, sung by the young Adithi Sagar. She is extremely talented," he said.

Puneeth then gave an update about his highly anticipated next Yuvarathnaa by adding, "There are still two more songs left to be completed. I hope we are able to release the film in theatres and I cannot wait for all of you to come back to theatres and support Kannada cinema."

