Puneeth Rajkumar-Starrer James Is All Set To Go On Floors From January 19

Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar will be collaborating with director Chethan Kumar for an action commercial entertainer titled James. The announcement of the project and its title has got the star’s fans all excited.

The highly anticipated Sandalwood biggie has completed its pre-production and is all set to go on the floor from January 19. A source close to the development added that the team is currently busy drawing in last-minute details for the upcoming first schedule to be shot in Bengaluru.

James is produced by Kishore Pathikonda and the music for the film will be composed by Charan Raj. The cinematography for the film will be done by Shreesha Kuduvalli. However, the team is yet to finalize the remaining cast.

On the work front, Puneeth Rajkumar will next be seen in director Santhosh Ananddram’s Yuvarathnaa. The family entertainer also stars Sayyeshaa as the female lead and Dhananjay, Diganth, Sonu Gowda, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. The first look poster of the film was recently released amidst much fanfare. Yuvarathnaa is all set to hit the silver screens in April 2020.

Besides acting, Puneeth is currently producing Maya Bazaar under his banner PRK Productions. The film stars Raj B Shetty in the titular role along with Prakash Raj and Vashista Simha in pivotal roles. Puneeth will also be making a cameo appearance in the movie.

