Puneeth Rajkumar Starrer Yuvarathnaa Dialogue Teaser Released, Twitter Gives A Massive Thumbs Up!

The makers of Yuvarathnaa have released the dialogue teaser on the film on the eve of Puneeth Rajkumar’s birthday. The action-packed sneak-peek of the highly anticipated biggie looks simply stunning. The major attractions of the teaser are the screen presence and dialogue delivery of Puneeth. The Power star of Sandalwood is in fine form as he battles it out with baddie Dhananjay.

Directed by Santosh Ananddram, the commercial entertainer marks the Kannada debut of Sayyeshaa. The actress’s chemistry with Puneeth is definitely a highlight of the teaser. Dhananjay who stars as the antagonist also makes a lasting impression.

The music for Yuvarathnaa has been composed by S Thaman. It also stars Prakash Raj, Boman Irani and Radikaa Sarathkumar in pivotal roles. Produced by Hombale Films, the movie is all set to release in April. Check out the teaser here:

Interestingly, Yuvarathnaa teaser has already taken the social media by storm and crossed 200K views on YouTube, just within just a few hours of its premiere. Netizens have also taken to the social media to shower praises on the impressive dialogue teaser. Take a look at what the audiences have to say about the teaser.

One of the best teaser of Appu Sir which I have seen, Looks promising and can’t wait for the movie to release. Happy Birthday Appu Sir. @PuneethRajkumar #YuvarathnaaDialogueTeaser — Arjun (@arjun_3006) March 16, 2020

Thank you sir, for your birthday treat #YuvarathnaaDialogueTeaser ,, wish you happyyyyyyy birthdayyyyyyyyy to you dr dancer, fighter, actor, roll model, real man, good human being, great personality, all rounder of KFI, great kannadiga, cute, smart, handsome, heart beat......... — Jackie Janardhan (@JanardhanJackie) March 16, 2020

Happy Birthday Power Star @PuneethRajkumar Sir. The teaser is ultimate eagerly waiting for the movie release. #YuvarathnaaDialogueTeaser — sripathi venkatesh (@sripath_v) March 16, 2020

Got Tears After Watching The Teaser

Our Boss Is Back With A Bang😭🔥

Love You Boss Love You😍#YuvarathnaaDialogueTeaser @SanthoshAnand15 @PRK_Trends @PRK_Trends pic.twitter.com/JIAsG89Y6N — Power House (@PowerHouseVijay) March 16, 2020

