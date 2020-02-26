Puneeth Rajkumar To Head To Europe For The Last Schedule Of Yuvarathnaa

Power star Puneeth Rajkumar will soon be heading to Europe to wrap up the shoot of his next release Y. The actor will be shooting for a romantic number with leading lady Sayyeshaa during the four-day schedule. The highly-anticipated biggie is all set to hit the silver screen in April this year.

However, the exact destination of the shoot has been kept under wraps by the makers. The filming will officially conclude post the shooting of the special number. Yuvarathnaa is being helmed by ace filmmaker Santosh Ananddram and produced by Hombale Films.

Appu’s fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of the film. The teaser released by the team a while back had generated major buzz amongst the audiences. The title of the film comes with the tagline 'Power of Youth’ indicating that the subject could have a political touch. The movie also stars Dhananjay as the main villain and Prakash Raj and Radhika Sarath Kumar in pivotal roles. The music for the film is being composed by S Thaman while the editing is being handled by B Matad. The cinematography is being rendered by Venkatesh Anguraj.

In the meantime, Puneeth is busy with his latest production venture Mayabazar 2016. The movie has been bankrolled under his home banner PRK Productions and stars Raj B Shetty is in the lead role. Besides producing, Puneeth will also be seen making a cameo appearance in the film. Written and directed by Radhakrishna Reddy, Mayabazar 2016 is all set to hit the silver screens this week on February 28.

