    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Puneeth Rajkumar’s Production French Biryani Starring Danish Sait To Release On Amazon Prime Video!

      By
      |

      Due to the closing of cinema halls amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a number of movies have announced that they will be premiering on leading OTT platforms instead. In the same vein, Danish Sait and Sal Yusuf starrer comedy, French Biryani will also be releasing digitally on Amazon Prime Video on July 24, 2020. The news was confirmed by producer Puneeth Rajkumar.

      Puneeth Rajkumar

      The actor shared a poster of his home production on twitter and wrote, “We've whipped up a delicious tale for y'all! On July 24, savour the world premiere of #FrenchBiryaniOnPrime #WorldPremiereOnPrime #PRKProductions @DanishSait #PRKAudio @pitobash #PannagaBharana #YusufSal #MahanteshHiremutt” (sic).

      The Pannaga Bharana directed laugh riot chronicles a 3-day journey between Danish who plays as an auto driver from Shivajinagar and Sal Yusuf, a French expatriate. It also stars Disha Madan, Nagabhusan, and Sindhu Srinivasamurthy in pivotal roles. French Biryani has been written by Avinash Balekala. The music for the comedy has been rendered by Bigg Boss Kannada 7 fame Vasuki Vaibhav.

      Danish Sait too shared the news of his movie’s world premiere with his fans and followers on his Instagram handle by writing, “Boom 💥 It’s official. This July 24th, join us on @primevideoin for the world premiere of #FrenchBiryaniOnPrime. #WorldPremiereOnPrime” (sic)

      View this post on Instagram

      Boom 💥 It’s official. This July 24th, join us on @primevideoin for the world premiere of #FrenchBiryaniOnPrime. #WorldPremiereOnPrime @puneethrajkumar.official @prk.productions @pannagabharana @pitobash @disha.madan @salyusuf69

      A post shared by Danish sait (@danishsait) on

      For the unversed, French Biryani happens to be one among the first line of Indian movies to release directly on the digital medium. The Direct-to-Service line-up of Amazon Prime Video includes Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Gulabo Sitabo, Vidya Balan starrer Shakuntala Devi, legal drama Ponmagal Vandhal starring Jyotika, Keerthy Suresh starrer Penguin (Tamil and Telugu), Sufiyum Sujatayum (Malayalam) and crime thriller, Law (Kannada).

      ALSO READ: Puneeth Rajkumar Produces Pannaga Bharana’s Next Titled French Biryani Starring Danish Sait

      ALSO READ: Danish Sait Is Helping Ward Of The Lockdown Blues With His Online Videos Titled Conversations

      Story first published: Friday, May 15, 2020, 13:59 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 15, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X