Puneeth Rajkumar’s Production French Biryani Starring Danish Sait To Release On Amazon Prime Video!

Due to the closing of cinema halls amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a number of movies have announced that they will be premiering on leading OTT platforms instead. In the same vein, Danish Sait and Sal Yusuf starrer comedy, French Biryani will also be releasing digitally on Amazon Prime Video on July 24, 2020. The news was confirmed by producer Puneeth Rajkumar.

The actor shared a poster of his home production on twitter and wrote, “We've whipped up a delicious tale for y'all! On July 24, savour the world premiere of #FrenchBiryaniOnPrime #WorldPremiereOnPrime #PRKProductions @DanishSait #PRKAudio @pitobash #PannagaBharana #YusufSal #MahanteshHiremutt” (sic).

The Pannaga Bharana directed laugh riot chronicles a 3-day journey between Danish who plays as an auto driver from Shivajinagar and Sal Yusuf, a French expatriate. It also stars Disha Madan, Nagabhusan, and Sindhu Srinivasamurthy in pivotal roles. French Biryani has been written by Avinash Balekala. The music for the comedy has been rendered by Bigg Boss Kannada 7 fame Vasuki Vaibhav.

Danish Sait too shared the news of his movie’s world premiere with his fans and followers on his Instagram handle by writing, “Boom 💥 It’s official. This July 24th, join us on @primevideoin for the world premiere of #FrenchBiryaniOnPrime. #WorldPremiereOnPrime” (sic)

For the unversed, French Biryani happens to be one among the first line of Indian movies to release directly on the digital medium. The Direct-to-Service line-up of Amazon Prime Video includes Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Gulabo Sitabo, Vidya Balan starrer Shakuntala Devi, legal drama Ponmagal Vandhal starring Jyotika, Keerthy Suresh starrer Penguin (Tamil and Telugu), Sufiyum Sujatayum (Malayalam) and crime thriller, Law (Kannada).

