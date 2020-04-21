    For Quick Alerts
      R Chandru Is Ready With The Teaser And Trailer Of Upendra Starrer Kabza Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

      Upendra starrer biggie Kabza is one of the most highly anticipated films of 2020. The underworld themed period flick has been helmed R Chandru. However, due to the COVID-19 outbreak and nationwide lockdown, the shooting of the film had to be halted. As a result, director Chandru is using his quarantine period on editing 40 percent of footage that’s already been canned.

      In a recent interview, he also revealed that he is also ready with the trailer and teaser of the mass action entertainer. Chandru said, “Apart from editing, I have also gotten ready with the trailer and a teaser of the film. Fortunately, my residence and office are in the same building. I have 15 associates who are currently working in the director’s team, and we regularly started our work at 7 am. We are still following the same pattern, but not on the sets. We come online and discuss what needs to be done for the day.”

      Upendra

      On being quizzed about shooting post lockdown, the director replied, “We had come up with a large jail set up at Minerva Mills, at a huge cost. We will resume shoot with the jail episode, as and when we get permission from the government.”

      He went on add, “Since it is a big-budget film, we will have at least around 300 to 500 people, including junior artistes and technical crew. So, we have decided to sanitize the entire floor every day, as well as the equipment that will be brought in for shooting. Like before, we will restrict the entry. We will also have temperature guns to check that those visiting the film set as well. Sanitizers, masks...we will be taking all the precautions.”

      Kabza

      Kabza starring Real star Upendra in the lead role will be releasing across seven languages including Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Marathi and in Bengali. The movie has been bankrolled by R Chandru himself under the Siddheshwara Enterprises banner. It also comprises of Ravi Basrur’s music along with Arjun Shetty’s cinematography.

      Story first published: Tuesday, April 21, 2020, 22:06 [IST]
