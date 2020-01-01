    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Rachita Ram Joins The Cast Of V Ravichandran Starrer Ravi Bopanna

      V Ravichandran is currently busy with his next Ravi Bopanna. The actor will be playing a retired cybercrime officer in the highly anticipated film. Apart from starring in the titular role, the veteran actor will be directing and composing the music as well. Ravi Bopanna also stars Kavya Shetty, Sanchita Padukone and Ravi Shankar Gowda in pivotal roles.

      According to various media reports, actress Rachita Ram is the latest addition to the star cast. The actor will be seen in a cameo appearance. However, the details about her role haven’t yet been released by the makers.

      The movie is already gaining a lot of traction due to Kiccha Sudeep making a cameo appearance in the project. It was revealed by Ravichandran a few months ago that the superstar of Sandalwood would be seen playing an advocate in Ravi Bopanna.

      V Ravichandran in a previous media interaction had stated, “Sudeep is like my first son, and he would never say no to me. I called him, and he said yes, without a second thought. Moreover, the hero of this film will be highlighted only through this actor, who is playing the lawyer’s role, and I didn’t find anybody better than Sudeep. We have discussed it, and he is ready to participate in the shoot for a couple of days, as and when it is scheduled.”

      V Ravichandran was last seen on screen in 2019’s Kurukshetra. The mythological drama boasted of a huge ensemble cast including Darshan, Arjun Sarja, Ambareesh, and Nikhil Kumaraswamy.

