Radhika Pandit Shares An Adorable Video Of Daughter Ayra Celebrating Yash’s Birthday

Sandalwood superstar Yash turned 34-years-old on January 8. On the special occasion his actress-wife, Radhika Pandit took to social media to share an adorable video of their daughter Ayra. The duo is seen baking a special cake for Yash.

They took the actor’s Instagram profile to surprise him with a birthday wish. Radhika shared the video and wrote, "SURPRISE! We’ve taken over your account like we’ve taken over your life. Happy birthday to the one and only #RockingStar from your biggest fans! #hackedwithlove #ayradhika #rockinghabba2020." (sic)

In the video, Ayra is seen making a cake along with her mum. The little munchkin is clearly having a lot of fun whilst enjoying the 'yummy’ process. The heart-warming video is winning the internet and is definitely the cutest you’ll see today.

For the uninitiated, Radhika and Yash welcomed their second child - a baby boy last year in October. The superstar couple recently shared the first glimpse of their baby boy whilst wishing a happy new year to the fans.

The lovely couple tied the knot in December 2016 and had their first child in December 2018. On the work front, Yash is currently busy shooting for the highly anticipated KGF: Chapter 2 alongside Sanjay Dutt and Srinidhi Shetty. The movie is all set to hit the silver screens in the second half of 2020.

ALSO READ: Yash And Radhika Pandit Share First Glimpse Of Their Baby Boy On New Year’s Day

ALSO READ: Yash Says KGF: Chapter 2 Will Satisfy Expectations; Makers Unveil Second Poster On Actor's Birthday