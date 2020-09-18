Ragini Dwivedi, Sanjjanaa Galrani's Family Visit With Chocolates And Makeup Products: Reports

Kannada actresses Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani who were taken into custody by the CCB (Central Crime Branch) in connection with the Sandalwood drug scandal, are awaiting their respective bail hearings. Their hearings are scheduled for today (Sanjjanna's) and tomorrow (Ragini's). Both actresses are under judicial custody at the Parappana Agrahara central prison.

Ragini was moved to jail from CCB's remand house on Monday, while Sanjjanaa was shifted on Wednesday. As per reports, the duo's family visited them on Thursday. It is said that Ragini Dwivedi's parents brought clothes and makeup products along with them, while Sanjjanaa 's family came with a few dresses and chocolates.

Reportedly, the two actresses have been put in separate cells in the central prison. Earlier, the CCB officials had put them in the same room at the remand house. Of lately, reports claimed that the duo had demanded books to read from the prison library.

Recently, Ragini Dwivedi made it to the headlines for tampering the first dope test by mixing water with the urine sample. After realizing the same, a second sample was taken from her by the concerned officials. Even Sanjjanaa Galrani created havoc and tried declining the test stating that she has the right to say no to it and added that she has no connection with the ongoing drug scandal. The officials have also collected hair follicle samples of both the actresses.

For the unversed, more than 14 people have been arrested in connection with the Sandalwood drug racket including the actress duo. Lately, actors Diganth and Aindrita were sent a notice to appear before the CCB. It is said that the duo is under the scanner, and their gadgets have been seized by the officials.

