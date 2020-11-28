Rakshit Shetty And Team Resume The Last Phase Of Shooting For 777 Charlie In Kashmir

Rakshit Shetty and the team of 777 Charlie were busy shooting for the film in Rajasthan and Punjab back in March when the Coronavirus Outbreak took the entire nation by storm. And now, the makers have resumed filming with a 14-day schedule which is going to be divided into two parts, between Kashmir, Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh.

Director Kiranraj K told TNIE, “We plan to shoot the climax in five days, for which we require heavy snowfall, and that kind of a setting will be seen only by December-end. So right now, we will be shooting the portions that require less snow, and come back to shooting the last bit by the year-end, and when we will be completing the entire picture.” Kiranraj added that they have taken all the necessary precautions and safety measures, and the shooting will take place in a safe zone.

777 Charlie is an adventure comedy-drama that’s being presented by Pushkar Films and is produced by GS Gupta and Rakshit Shetty under the banner of Paramvah Studios. The dialogues for the film have been penned by Abhijit Mahesh while the music and cinematography for the project have been rendered by Nobin Paul and Aravind Kashyap respectively.

The highly anticipated film centres around Rakshit’s character and his canine buddy named Charlie. It also stars Raj B Shetty, Danish Sait, Sangeetha Sringeri and Bobby Simha in pivotal roles.

