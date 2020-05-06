Rakshit Shetty On Punyakoti: ‘I Am Ready To Lock Myself Until I Finish Its Script’

Rakshit Shetty seems to be making the best use of his time amid the COVID-19 pandemic and nationwide lockdown. The actor, writer-director is currently busy scripting for his ambitious project, Punyakoti.

Rakshit told the New Indian Express, “My focus has only been on writing and rewriting, and the exciting part is that I have finally cracked the plot and the structure of the film. I have completed around 40 pages and have 50 more pages to go through. I am enjoying it. I am ready to lock myself until I finish the script of Punyakoti.”

He went on to add, “Writing a script from the start to the end and in one flow is a different experience, something I went through before I did Simple Agi Ondh Love Story. There were times I would stay with my friends, who would go to work from morning till evening, and I would stay at home all day. It was at that time I wrote Ulidavaru Kandanthe, and the first draft of Kirik Party and Avane Srimannarayana. After that, I haven’t had the time to get into such a frame. I am experiencing it all over again.”

On being quizzed about what’s next in store for his fans, the uber-talented star replied by stating, “For people to enjoy my work, I need to enjoy it first. I try to explore a unique subject, which I know people will like. I have a set of audience who think like me. I have never gone by the hit formula and delivered something which people have seen in my previous films. What next has always been on my mind.”

