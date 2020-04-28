Rakshit Shetty Opens Up About His Childhood And College Days That Eventually Led Him To Cinema

Rakshit Shetty who was busy shooting for 777 Charlie is currently homebound like the rest of us due to the COVID-19 lockdown. However, the Kirik Party and Avane Srimannarayana star, in a recent interview with the Metrolife revealed his childhood memories that paved the way to his career as an actor and a storyteller.

Rakshit was quoted as saying, “Our teachers would write plays and make us participate in competitions. I started doing theatre when I was in my third standard. My sister was three years senior to me at school, and any younger roles in the plays she was in would be given to me. Studies always took a backseat. We used to wait for the rehearsals.”

He went on to add, “My brother would get film magazines. He would tell me stories about how actors got to wear several outfits during a song sequence and got to take them all home. My mother and he would make me participate in fancy dress and other competitions in Udupi and Mangaluru. As a kid, I won several trophies. My friends and I continued theatre as a group.”

The 36-year-old then went on to reveal the moments from his college life that inspired the script of Kirik Party. “The first few days, I used to be a day scholar, but within three months of the course, I moved to the hostel. This is when the real fun began. My most favorite time there was the evening when the entire batch would sit in the corridor and sing and play instruments; I used to sing. I got into a lot of trouble too, but since I was the batch representative during my first year, I also enjoyed privileges other students didn’t.”

