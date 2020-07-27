Rakshit Shetty Pens Heartfelt Messages On Completing 10 Years In The Film Industry, Thanks Fans!

It’s been 10 years since Rakshit Shetty began his glorious journey in Sandalwood. The actor, writer-director took to his Twitter account on July 23 and penned some heartfelt messages reminiscing his film journey. He also thanked the industry and his fans and the audience for their love and support.

Rakshit said, “10 years to NAOD (Nam Areal Ond Dina)... A film which set a foundation for my career and filmmaking. It is hard to believe it’s been so long. It feels like yesterday when we were roaming around Gandhinagar to release our film. Also, a decade in films for me. Wow! A decade! When I look back, I know I have given my best. I’ve tried my best to mature as an actor and film maker with each film and I trust it will only get better. For the passion and curiosity is still alive... Life is about learning, collecting experiences and looking forward to more challenges, for you know there is much more to be explored... The best is yet to come. Some day.”

He went on to add, “But it is you all who have given me the courage to strive harder. Encouraged me during my every failure and cherished my success like yours. You fuel the fire inside me to work harder with all the love you guys shower. Thank you all and thank you each and everyone who have been a part of my journey. Thank you for being reasons. Love you all.”

On the work front, the uber-talented Simple star’s next outing will be director Kiranraj’s 777 Charlie. The highly anticipated Sandalwood biggie also stars actress Sangeetha Sringeri and Dharmanna Kadur in the other main roles. The movie will be presented by Pushkar Mallikarjunaiah and is produced by JS Gupta and Rakshit Shetty himself.

