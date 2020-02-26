Rakshit Shetty Responds To Non-bailable Warrant Issued Against Him For Copyright Infringement
The 9th ACMM (Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate) court had issued a non-bailable warrant against actor Rakshit Shetty and music director Ajanesh Lokanath for allegedly copying the tune of the song, 'Madhya ratrili' from the movie, Shanthi Kranthi without permission in the song, 'Who are you?' in the film, Kirik Party. Velu representing Lahari Music company had registered this complaint against Paramvahi Studios Private Ltd owner, Rakshit Shetty.
As per the reports, since the accused failed to appear for the hearing of the case, the court issued non-bailable arrest warrant against the accused on February 20. Apparently, the court has instructed the Jayanagar police to produce the accused during the next hearing, before adjourning the case to May 6. However, Rakshit Shetty has reacted to the same in his recent tweets. He has asked as to what's the point in filing another case when they have already won the case! Check out his tweets!
‘What’s The Point In Filing Another Case’!
Rakshit tweeted, "We have won the case in Civil court and the High court. What's the point in filing another case on the same issue? Also the second case was filed six months back but none of us, including our lawyers, were informed regarding the same. Why 🤔"
‘This Is Going To Be Fun’
He further wrote, "I never spoke about it before for good reasons, but seems like there are many more beautiful experiences and new learnings coming our way. This time I will keep you all updated 🤗 This is going to be fun🥳🥰🙌."
‘We Got To Learn New Things’
The actor tweeted, "A year later when we won that case, the whole team celebrated but we did not announce it in public for we dint want the losing party to be targeted again in any way. Infact we thanked them in solitude. Court, Kacheri was a new experience for us and we got to learn new things..."
How Did This Start?
Rakshit shared snapshot of copies of complaint and wrote, "All these online articles started once these two pics started floating on the whatssap groups. Who started it? Who ever did, sorry you dint do a smart job. I got these pics from the initial group where it started and you have left your foot prints there brother. A big one😂."
(Social media posts are not edited)
I had no certain plans of KP2 until now but I certainly got a perfect plot now... ☺️🤟 #KirikParties will come back on screen and it will be such a fight...— Rakshit Shetty (@rakshitshetty) February 26, 2020
All these online articles started once these two pics started floating on the whatssap groups. Who started it? Who ever did, sorry you dint do a smart job. I got these pics from the initial group where it started and you have left your foot prints there brother. A big one 😂 pic.twitter.com/Ay5CcpxcO8— Rakshit Shetty (@rakshitshetty) February 26, 2020
