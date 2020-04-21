Ramesh Aravind Believes The Film Industry Will Bounce Back Post COVID-19 Lockdown

Film Industries around the world have come to a complete halt due to the COVID-19 outbreak. In the same vein, our Sandalwood is also facing its own set of challenges amid the pandemic crisis. However, actor-filmmaker Ramesh Aravind is hopeful that the Kannada film industry will bounce back post the nationwide lockdown.

Ramesh told TOI, “If you have been stuck in a house with small screen (television) for three months, you would love to see a big-screen experience, if the stuff is good, of course. People will be back in theatres watching films.” The actor added that the Sandalwood filmdom, over the years, has grappled with various hardships successfully and the same is bound to happen this time as well.

On the work front, Ramesh is currently working on Bhairadevi directed by Srijai of RX Soori fame. The movie also stars Radhika, Anu Prabhakar, and Skanda Ashok as the main star cast. Besides, Bhairadevi, Ramesh is also looking forward to the release of his completed film 100. The movie which is the remake of the Tamil thriller Thiruttu Payale 2 has already been certified with a UA certificate by the CBFC board.

However, the film’s release has been put on hold by the makers due to the COVID-19 lockdown. A new date is yet to be intimated for the Ramesh Aravind directorial. It must also be noted that 100 has Ramesh in the lead role playing a police officer alongside Rachita Ram who will be seen as his sister. The music for the keenly awaited thriller has been composed by Ravi Basrur.

