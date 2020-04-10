Ramesh Aravind On His Upcoming Film 100: ‘It Is About Cyber-Stalking’

Post the success of Shivaji Surathkal at the beginning of the year, Ramesh Aravind is now gearing up for his next silver screen outing titled 100. The veteran actor in a recent interview with The Hindu opened up about the film and how it is different from other cop dramas the audience is accustomed to.

Ramesh revealed, “I play a cop in this film too… Now, in 100 I play a cyber cop. While I only acted as a cop in the other two films (Shivaji Surathkal and Bhairadevi), I am also directing 100. The film is called 100 as that is the police helpline and is about cyber-stalking.” (sic)

He went on to add, “We are used to seeing police stations as run-down buildings with images of Gandhiji or Netaji. But when we visited a cyber crime department, I was shocked to see a corporate office, including paintings on the wall. That is the kind of police station you will see in my film.”

For the unversed, 100 is the official remake of the 2017 Tamil thriller Thiruttu Payale 2 that had Bobby Simha, Prasanna and Amala Paul in the lead roles along with Susi Ganesan, Soundararaja, MS Bhaskar and Kavithalaya Krishnan in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, 100 was recently cleared by the CBFC board with a UA certificate. However, the film’s release has been stalled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Producer Ramesh Reddy has decided to finalize its release date after the lockdown comes to an end. The keenly awaited Sandalwood film will also feature actress Rachita Ram. It also features Ravi Basrur’s music score along with Sathya Hegde’s cinematography.

