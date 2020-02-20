Ramesh Aravind Opens Up About His Upcoming Film Shivaji Surathkal

Ramesh Aravind is gearing up for the release of his next film titled Shivaji Surathkal. The whodunit directed by Akash Srivatsa revolves around a murder investigation being headed by Ramesh’s titular character. The veteran actor, in a recent interview, opened up about the highly awaited thriller.

Ramesh said, “Unlike other genres, death becomes an emotional moment, but in a thriller, it’s a puzzle, and another way to look at the end. In such films, the audience is not bothered about the feelings, but are more focused on who the culprit is, which makes it an interesting way to approach the film. If you don’t immerse yourself in Shivaji Surathkal, the climax won’t make sense.”

He went on to add, “There are detectives all over the world, who can solve problems. But Sherlock is so attractive because of the way he is. Shivaji too thinks differently. He suffers from depression, but as they say, Beautiful minds at times are on the edge of insanity.”

Shivaji Surathkal - The Case of Ranagiri Rahasya marks Ramesh’s 101st outing at the box office. On being quizzed about his illustrious acting journey and career, Aravind replied, “I still have the same enthusiasm when I head for the shooting, improvising the scenes, and getting into the role like I did when I started my debut. That’s what keeps me going. 101 makes me feel that I am starting all over again. It is just that I am getting a little wiser, and want to do new things.”

For the uninitiated, Ramesh Aravind was last seen on screen almost three years ago in Pushpaka Vimana. On the other hand, Shivaji Surathkal is all set to hit the theatres tomorrow on February 21, 2020.

ALSO READ: Rahul Dravid Watches Ramesh Aravind’s Shivaji Surathkal, Lauds The Film!



ALSO READ: Ramesh Aravind Starrer Shivaji Surathkal Will Be Screened Across The Globe