    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Ramesh Aravind Opens Up About His Upcoming Film Shivaji Surathkal

      By
      |

      Ramesh Aravind is gearing up for the release of his next film titled Shivaji Surathkal. The whodunit directed by Akash Srivatsa revolves around a murder investigation being headed by Ramesh’s titular character. The veteran actor, in a recent interview, opened up about the highly awaited thriller.

      Ramesh said, “Unlike other genres, death becomes an emotional moment, but in a thriller, it’s a puzzle, and another way to look at the end. In such films, the audience is not bothered about the feelings, but are more focused on who the culprit is, which makes it an interesting way to approach the film. If you don’t immerse yourself in Shivaji Surathkal, the climax won’t make sense.”

      Ramesh Aravind

      He went on to add, “There are detectives all over the world, who can solve problems. But Sherlock is so attractive because of the way he is. Shivaji too thinks differently. He suffers from depression, but as they say, Beautiful minds at times are on the edge of insanity.”

      Shivaji Surathkal - The Case of Ranagiri Rahasya marks Ramesh’s 101st outing at the box office. On being quizzed about his illustrious acting journey and career, Aravind replied, “I still have the same enthusiasm when I head for the shooting, improvising the scenes, and getting into the role like I did when I started my debut. That’s what keeps me going. 101 makes me feel that I am starting all over again. It is just that I am getting a little wiser, and want to do new things.”

      For the uninitiated, Ramesh Aravind was last seen on screen almost three years ago in Pushpaka Vimana. On the other hand, Shivaji Surathkal is all set to hit the theatres tomorrow on February 21, 2020.

      ALSO READ: Rahul Dravid Watches Ramesh Aravind’s Shivaji Surathkal, Lauds The Film!

      ALSO READ: Ramesh Aravind Starrer Shivaji Surathkal Will Be Screened Across The Globe

      Story first published: Thursday, February 20, 2020, 21:41 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 20, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X