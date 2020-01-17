Ramesh Aravind Starrer Shivaji Surathkal All Set To Hit The Silver Screens On February 21

Ramesh Aravind will soon be returning to the big screen after a hiatus of almost two years. The actor’s next titled Shivaji Surathkal, is all set to release on February 21. Ramesh will be seen playing a detective who solves the case of Ranagiri Rahasya.

The movie directed by Akash Srivatsa will be the actor’s 101st outing at the silver screens. Shivaji Surathkal has a running time of two hours and four minutes and has already been certified by the censor board with a U/A certificate.

The investigative thriller has been written by Abhijith YR. The story revolves around a murder investigation being headed by Ramesh’s titular character Shivaji Surathkal. The film has a tag line that says, Case of Ranagiri Rahasya.

The makers have previously also revealed that they are planning on turning the project into a franchise starring Shivaji the detective. The keenly awaited movie also stars Radhika Narayan and Aarohi Naryan in pivotal roles. The music of Shivaji Surathkal has been composed by Judah Sandhy and the songs have been penned by Jayanth Kaikini.

The whodunit has been produced by Rekha KN and Anup Gowda. The costumes of the film have been done by Shachina Heggar while the cinematography has been handled by Guruprasad. For the uninitiated, Ramesh Aravind’s last big-screen appearance was in the movie Pushpaka Vimana back in 2017.

