      Ramesh Aravind Starrer Shivaji Surathkal To Get A Sequel, Director Akash Srivatsa Confirms

      Shivaji Surathkal hit the silver screens on February 21 and received a thumbs up by the audiences. The movie saw veteran actor Ramesh Aravind in a brand new avatar as an investigative officer. And now, the makers of the critically acclaimed film have confirmed that the whodunit will soon be getting a sequel.

      In the meantime, Shivaji Surathkal will now be released across the country, including Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi and Coimbatore. The movie also premiered internationally in Australia and is now headed to US and Europe.

      Speaking of the sequel, director Akash Srivatsa said, “A detective tale always has infinite possibilities to explore and with Shivaji…, since we began at Case No. 101, we can either go back, forward or focus on other pivotal characters. A sequel is definitely on the cards, and since we have already established major characters, the next film can dive into the case from the word go.”

      He went on to add, “Remakes in Hindi and Tamil are also being discussed, and it would be interesting to have Ramesh sir in the latter version, since he is a known name in Kollywood, and hasn’t done a lead role there in a while. We are also taking Shivaji to the US and Europe.” (sic)

      Shivaji Surathkal: Ranagiri Rahasya is produced by Anup Gowda and Rekha KN and also features Radhika Narayan and Aarohi Narayan in pivotal roles. The music of the thriller is by Judah Sandy, while cinematography has been handled by Guruprasad MG.

      Story first published: Saturday, March 7, 2020, 18:51 [IST]
