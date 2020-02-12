Ramesh Aravind Starrer Shivaji Surathkal Will Be Screened Across The Globe

Ramesh Aravind will be returning to the big screen after a hiatus with Shivaji Surathkal. The investigative thriller is all set to hit the silver screens on February 21. And now, the makers have announced that the highly anticipated Kannada film will be screened in five cities of Australia on February 22.

This said to be followed by its London premiere on March 8. Overwhelmed by the positive feedback garnered by its trailer, the producers are also planning on releasing the film in the United States, Canada, Singapore and South Africa. They are currently in talks with various distributors for the same.

The director of the film Abhijith YR, in a recent interview, opened up Shivaji Surathkal’s international release. He said, “Going by the rushes, the production house is confident about the product, and the entire team is sure that it will suit the global audience. We are releasing it with subtitles. The comments are encouraging, and have further boosted the confidence”

Abhijith went on to add, “The film has a universal appeal, and is made for all kinds of audience. However, discussions are still in the preliminary stages,” he adds. The film, which has been written by Akash along with Abhijit YR, also features Radhika Narayan and Aarohi Narayan. Music is by Judah Sandy, while cinematography has been handled by Guruprasad MG.

The whodunit has been written by Abhijith YR and jointly produced by Rekha KN and Anup Gowda under the banner of Anjanadri Cine Creations. It’s also been revealed by the team that they are in talks to remake the film in other languages.

ALSO READ: Spotted Together! Yash And Raveena Tandon Commence Shooting For KGF: Chapter 2 In Style

ALSO READ: Shivarajkumar To Star In Vijay Milton’s Directorial Alongside Tagaru Co-Star Dhananjay