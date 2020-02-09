    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Raveena Tandon Starts Shooting For Yash Starrer KGF: Chapter 2

      By
      |

      The highly anticipated sequel to KGF: Chapter 1 has been in the making for quite some time now. It was recently revealed that Rocking Star Yash is all set to commence the last shoot schedule of the film in Hyderabad. And now, Hindi actress Raveena Tandon is all set to join the team and will commence shooting for her portions.

      Extending a warm welcome to the actress, director Prashanth Neel shared a picture of them on social media and wrote, “The lady who issues the death warrant has arrived!!! A warm welcome to you @TandonRaveena mam. #RamikaSen In the building. #KGFChapter2” (sic)

      KGF Chapter 2

      Going by the director’s tweet, it can be assumed that Raveena will be seen in the role of a cop named Ramika Sen. Actor Sanjay Dutt is the other Bollywood star to feature in the film. He will be seen in the role of the lead antagonist named Adheera.

      The second installation of the KGF franchise is being produced by Hombale Films. The action extravaganza has Bhuvan Gowda’s cinematography and Ravi Basrur’s music. The art direction of the film has been rendered by Shivakumar. KGF: Chapter 2 also stars Sreenidhi Shetty, Anant Nag, Malavika Avinash and Vasista Simha in pivotal roles.

      The Yash starrer will have a pan-India release in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages respectively. However, the official release date is yet to be announced by the makers.

      ALSO READ: KGF Star Yash Shows Humbleness In This Viral Video; Watch

      ALSO READ: KGF Chapter 2: No Release Date Until The Completion Of Shoot For Yash And Sanjay Dutt Starrer

      Story first published: Sunday, February 9, 2020, 20:12 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 9, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X