Raveena Tandon Starts Shooting For Yash Starrer KGF: Chapter 2

The highly anticipated sequel to KGF: Chapter 1 has been in the making for quite some time now. It was recently revealed that Rocking Star Yash is all set to commence the last shoot schedule of the film in Hyderabad. And now, Hindi actress Raveena Tandon is all set to join the team and will commence shooting for her portions.

Extending a warm welcome to the actress, director Prashanth Neel shared a picture of them on social media and wrote, “The lady who issues the death warrant has arrived!!! A warm welcome to you @TandonRaveena mam. #RamikaSen In the building. #KGFChapter2” (sic)

Going by the director’s tweet, it can be assumed that Raveena will be seen in the role of a cop named Ramika Sen. Actor Sanjay Dutt is the other Bollywood star to feature in the film. He will be seen in the role of the lead antagonist named Adheera.

The second installation of the KGF franchise is being produced by Hombale Films. The action extravaganza has Bhuvan Gowda’s cinematography and Ravi Basrur’s music. The art direction of the film has been rendered by Shivakumar. KGF: Chapter 2 also stars Sreenidhi Shetty, Anant Nag, Malavika Avinash and Vasista Simha in pivotal roles.

The Yash starrer will have a pan-India release in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages respectively. However, the official release date is yet to be announced by the makers.

