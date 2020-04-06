    For Quick Alerts
      RIP Bullet Prakash: Jaggesh, Darshan, Puneeth Rajkumar, Dhananjay & Others Tweet Condolences

      Actor-politician Bullet Prakash took his last breath after suffering from multiple organ failures on Monday evening around 4.45 pm (April 6). He was 44 years old and is survived by wife, a daughter, and a son.

      Prakash has acted in over 300 films and contributed to the Kannada cinema with his great comic timing and screen presence. He is most well-remembered for movies such as Jackie, Bombay Mittai, Bheeshma, and Mast Maja Maadi to name a few.

      Meanwhile, many Sandalwood celebrities took to social media to express shock and sadness at the comedian’s untimely death. Check out the tweets below:

      Story first published: Monday, April 6, 2020, 21:57 [IST]
