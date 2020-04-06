RIP Bullet Prakash: Jaggesh, Darshan, Puneeth Rajkumar, Dhananjay & Others Tweet Condolences

Actor-politician Bullet Prakash took his last breath after suffering from multiple organ failures on Monday evening around 4.45 pm (April 6). He was 44 years old and is survived by wife, a daughter, and a son.

Prakash has acted in over 300 films and contributed to the Kannada cinema with his great comic timing and screen presence. He is most well-remembered for movies such as Jackie, Bombay Mittai, Bheeshma, and Mast Maja Maadi to name a few.

Meanwhile, many Sandalwood celebrities took to social media to express shock and sadness at the comedian’s untimely death. Check out the tweets below:

#BulletPrakash A Talented actor...a Great Friend...and a wonderful soul...We lost you.... Rest in Peace my friend... may god give strength to your family.. Om Shanthi 🙏😔 pic.twitter.com/a5p5Z43SMi — Tharun Sudhir (@TharunSudhir) April 6, 2020

#BulletPrakash Sir Super Talented Actor ..... It was wonderful working with you in #mehbooba ..... Great soul...Rest in Peace sir ... may god give strength to your family.

🙏 😔 😔 😔 😔 pic.twitter.com/USq5Nys7E3 — Kabir Duhan Singh (@Kabirduhansingh) April 6, 2020

Sad to hear of the passing of Shri. Bullet Prakash. I have fond memories of working with him in Bachchan. My condolences to the family at this difficult time.. — Parul Yadav (@TheParulYadav) April 6, 2020

RIP bullet Prakash sir I still can’t believe it working with u was so much fun. He was like a child always in a happy mood. God bless his soul and give his family strength. pic.twitter.com/ZO9ehikhNu — Nikita thukral (@thukralnikita) April 6, 2020

ಹಾಸ್ಯ ಕಲಾವಿದರಾದ ಬುಲೆಟ್ ಪ್ರಕಾಶ್ ಇಂದು ನಮ್ಮಿಂದ ದೈಹಿಕವಾಗಿ ದೂರವಾಗಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಈ ನಷ್ಟವನ್ನು ಸಹಿಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳುವ ಶಕ್ತಿ ದೇವರು ಅವರ ಕುಟುಂಬಕ್ಕೆ ನೀಡಲಿ. ಅವರ ಆತ್ಮಕ್ಕೆ ಶಾಂತಿ ಸಿಗಲಿ pic.twitter.com/uY9Iz8WdNo — Darshan Thoogudeepa (@dasadarshan) April 6, 2020

Bullet Prakash, ಒಳ್ಳೆ ನಟರು, ತುಂಬಾ ಚೆನ್ನಾಗಿ ಪರಿಚಯ, ಒಟ್ಟಿಗೆ ಅಪ್ಪು, ವೀರ ಕನ್ನಡಿಗ ಚಿತ್ರಗಲ್ಲಿ ನಟಿಸಿದ್ದೀವಿ, ಜಾಕಿ ಸಿನಿಮಾದಲ್ಲಿ ಒಳ್ಳೆ ಪಾತ್ರ ಮಾಡಿದ್ರು. May his soul RIP — Puneeth Rajkumar (@PuneethRajkumar) April 6, 2020

