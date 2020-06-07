    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      RIP Chiranjeevi Sarja: Jaggesh, Darshan, Puneeth Rajkumar, Upendra & Others Tweet Condolences

      By
      |

      Sandalwood star Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away today (June 7) due to cardiac arrest at the age of 39. The actor was admitted yesterday to a private hospital in Bangalore after he complained of chest pain and shortness of breath. However, he failed to respond to the treatment and breathed his last this afternoon (Sunday).

      Sandalwood cinema stars including Darshan, Puneeth Rajkumar, Ramesh Aravind, Sumalatha Ambareesh, among others took to their social media handles to express shock and mourn the untimely demise of Chiranjeevi Sarja.

      Chiranjeevi Sarja

      Darshan shared a picture of the star and wrote, “Chiru’s untimely demise has caused major grief to my heart. Fate is really very cruel. May God give Meghna and Sarja's family the power to withstand this pain. May the soul RIP”

      Ramesh Aravind tweeted, “Too young.. Too shocked to hear of the sudden demise of ChiranjiviSarja.. Our prayers for strength to the bereaved family.” Puneeth Rajkumar too expressed his grief on social media by writing, “Shocking to know @chirusarja is no more. RIP” (sic).

      Chiranjeevi Sarja

      Pranitha Subhash shared a picture of her dearly departed co-star and wrote, “Shocked beyond words to hear of Chiru’s untimely demise. My hands shiver as I type this.. He was an amazing costar and a wonderful human being Life is unfair! I pray to the Gods to give meghana and his family and friends strength My deepest condolences Om Shanti”

      KGF director Prashanth Neel added, “Heartbreaking.....Rest in peace #ChiranjeeviSarja Prayers and condolences to the family.” Check out the other tweets below:

      ALSO READ: SHOCKING! Chiranjeevi Sarja Passes Away At 39 Due To Cardiac Arrest

      Story first published: Sunday, June 7, 2020, 21:37 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 7, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X