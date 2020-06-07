RIP Chiranjeevi Sarja: Jaggesh, Darshan, Puneeth Rajkumar, Upendra & Others Tweet Condolences

Sandalwood star Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away today (June 7) due to cardiac arrest at the age of 39. The actor was admitted yesterday to a private hospital in Bangalore after he complained of chest pain and shortness of breath. However, he failed to respond to the treatment and breathed his last this afternoon (Sunday).

Sandalwood cinema stars including Darshan, Puneeth Rajkumar, Ramesh Aravind, Sumalatha Ambareesh, among others took to their social media handles to express shock and mourn the untimely demise of Chiranjeevi Sarja.

Darshan shared a picture of the star and wrote, “Chiru’s untimely demise has caused major grief to my heart. Fate is really very cruel. May God give Meghna and Sarja's family the power to withstand this pain. May the soul RIP”

Ramesh Aravind tweeted, “Too young.. Too shocked to hear of the sudden demise of ChiranjiviSarja.. Our prayers for strength to the bereaved family.” Puneeth Rajkumar too expressed his grief on social media by writing, “Shocking to know @chirusarja is no more. RIP” (sic).

Pranitha Subhash shared a picture of her dearly departed co-star and wrote, “Shocked beyond words to hear of Chiru’s untimely demise. My hands shiver as I type this.. He was an amazing costar and a wonderful human being Life is unfair! I pray to the Gods to give meghana and his family and friends strength My deepest condolences Om Shanti”

KGF director Prashanth Neel added, “Heartbreaking.....Rest in peace #ChiranjeeviSarja Prayers and condolences to the family.” Check out the other tweets below:

Shocked at the sudden demise of Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja. He's just 39 years old. My condolences to the Sarja family. Rest in peace, Chiru. 💔🙏 pic.twitter.com/2AtVto9Y8w — Allu Sirish (@AlluSirish) June 7, 2020

Extremely sad to hear the demise of talented actor Chiranjeevi Sarja, a dear friend who was very close to our family. Abi & me are in total shock .Gone too soon Chiru :( My deepest condolence to his family 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/PWG3mZEIT8 — Sumalatha Ambareesh 🇮🇳 ಸುಮಲತಾ ಅಂಬರೀಶ್ (@sumalathaA) June 7, 2020

My prayers and deepest condolences to Meghana ,Dhruva and the entire family at this grave hour . Such a huge loss . Rest in peace ! You will forever be remembered @chirusarja pic.twitter.com/HRoGZukTvF — Sharmiela Mandre (@sharmilamandre) June 7, 2020

Cannot believe and I’m in immense shocking state of mind to know that #chiranjeevisarja is no more , very very saddening,my condolences to his family and @meghanaraj at this time of pain and sorrow.Cannot yet digest this fact , my hands are shivering as I write this msg .V v sad. pic.twitter.com/vTpjmQSV5c — Sanjjanaa galrani❤️ (@sanjjanagalrani) June 7, 2020

Shocked to hear about #chiranjeevisarja ‘s demise!!! Can never forget his smiling face💔💔💔my deepest condolences to the whole family !! — Priyamani Raj (@priyamani6) June 7, 2020

Deeply saddened and shocked to hear the passing away of #ChiranjeeviSarja. A young talent gone too soon. Condolences to his family and friends. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) June 7, 2020

Absolutely shocked by the untimely demise of #ChiranjeeviSarja Great talent, fine human being. Gone too young, you will be missed. — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) June 7, 2020

